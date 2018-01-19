  • STV
  • MySTV

Headless body of woman found in ancient Highland crypt

STV

The corpse was initially believed to belong to a clan chief known as the 'Old Fox'.

Lord Lovat: Headless corpse was initially believed to be the clan chief.
Lord Lovat: Headless corpse was initially believed to be the clan chief. PA

The human remains removed from a crypt in a Highland cemetery were not those of notorious Jacobite supporting clan chief, but a headless woman, according to experts.

Official accounts maintain the body of Simon Fraser, Clan Fraser chief or "The Old Fox", was buried under a chapel floor in the Tower of London following his execution.

But the clan has maintained Mr Fraser, the 11th Lord Lovat, was "intercepted" by his own supporters and returned to Scotland in a casket.

The mystery deepened following the discovery of a headless body in a damaged lead casket in the Wardlaw Mausoleum at Kirkhill, near Inverness.

An expert team led by British forensic anthropologist Professor Dame Sue Black carried out detailed investigations including DNA testing, to determine whether the body is that of "The Old Fox."

Professor Black, director of the Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification at the University of Dundee, said: "We can say with absolute certainty that these are not the remains of The Old Fox.

"The remains were in poor condition, very wet, in common with remains that have been a long time in a wooden or lead coffin, so in line with what we expected.

"The area of the body most indicative of whether remains are male or female is the shape of the pelvis, and two areas of the pelvis in particular.

"In both areas, these remains were very feminine. There is no way that these were the remains of an 80-year-old six-foot man who suffered from gout and arthritis.

"We estimate these are the remains of a young woman, probably aged 25-35.

"We understand that there are some possibilities that she might be a member of the Fraser family, and further DNA testing is being carried out."

"We can say with absolute certainty that these are not the remains of The Old Fox."
Professor Black

The mystery of how the remains of a headless young woman came to lie in a casket thought to have been designed for Lord Lovat remains following the tests.

Professor Black added: "We simply don't know what happened to the head, but it may be that it has been taken as a trophy many years ago.

"The DNA testing should confirm whether the remains are those of a member of the Fraser family, in which case the casket may well have simply been put to use.

"But if the remains are not a member of the family, then we are faced with more of a poser as to how she came to be buried in the casket."

The Old Fox is known to readers and TV audiences as the grandfather of Jamie Fraser, the lead character in the television series "Outlander".

He supported Bonnie Prince Charlie who was defeated at the battle of Culloden and was sentenced to death for treason against the Crown.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.