Chaos as full ski centres cause six miles of tailbacks

Visitors have been told not to travel to Glencoe Mountain Resort and Nevis Range.

Traffic: Huge delays caused on A82. Lindy Montgomery

Two ski centres are at full capacity, causing six miles of tailbacks.

Enthusiasts have been asked not to travel to Glencoe Mountain Resort and Nevis Range following a surge in visitors.

Drivers have abandoned their cars due to the car parks being full at both centres.

Inspector Jen Valentine said: "We understand that there is currently a six-mile tailbacks of traffic heading towards Glencoe.

"Unfortunately, drivers have decided to abandon their cars on the approach road as the car park is full, which is obstructing gritter vehicles trying to get through.

"Similarly at Nevis range, cars are also being abandoned on the access road and there is a risk that tailbacks may affect the A82.

"These abandoned cars at both centres are posing a risk so I am urging anyone who has left their car to return and move it. Any cars not moved will be seized.

"It is great that so many people are wanting to take advantage of the good weather and skiing available in our area however, public safety on the roads is crucial and has to be our priority."

