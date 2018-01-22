Rail line shut down for days after train hits landslip

The West Highland line will remain closed for several days as engineers assess damage.

Landslip: Train hit debris. ScotRail

The West Highland railway line will remain closed for several days after a train hit a landslip and partially derailed.

Passengers were left stranded when a train struck mud and debris on the track between Arisaig and Glenfinnan around 6.50am on Monday.

There were five passengers on board the service and no injuries were reported.

Engineers at the site have been trying to assess the damage and determine whether the surrounding area is safe.

Train: Area being assessed for safety. Thomas Findlay

Network Rail, which is responsible for maintaining railway infrastructure, said tonnes of material had washed onto the tracks from the slopes above the line.

ScotRail have said the line between Fort William and Mallaig will remain closed until further notice.

The work to clear the track is expected to last several days and the West Highland Line is unlikely to reopen before Thursday.

A replacement bus service, run by Shiel Buses, has been put in place.

David Dickson, infrastructure director at ScotRail, said: "Our engineers are on-site assessing the damage and working to put plans in place repair to the line.

"We will reopen the railway as soon as possible, but significant work is required to clear the line and stabilise the slope above.

"We are grateful to customers for their patience during the disruption and buses are running between Fort William and Mallaig to help keep people on the move."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.