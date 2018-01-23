Special forces veteran to cycle world's longest road

Dean Stott, 44, from Aberdeen, aims to conquer the 14,000-mile highway for charity.

A special forces veteran from the north east will attempt to cycle the world's longest road.

Dean Stott, from Aberdeen, aims to conquer the 14,000-mile Pan-American highway, in a record time of 110 days, to raise money for a mental health charity.

The 44-year-old has been asked to take on the challenge for his good friend Prince Harry's Heads Together charity.

Dean trained with Prince Harry in the military and has been inspired by the work he has been doing to raise awareness of mental health issues.

During his time in the military and since leaving, Dean witnessed the mental health struggles service personnel and veterans can face.

But it was the devastating knee injury Dean suffered that forced him to leave the military that put the importance of mental well-being into stark focus.

He said: "The injury left me in a pretty dark place, I lost my identity and my mental health suffered.

"Physically, I went from the top of my game to being unable to perform the most basic of tasks.

"I couldn't run anymore so I needed to try something new and that's when I took up cycling.

"I'm a novice at this but after a conversation with Prince Harry I was inspired to get involved with this incredible campaign and his passion for this was enough to motivate me.

"It's sure to be one of the hardest things I've ever done but if I can raise money for the Heads Together partners and encourage more people to talk about mental health, it will all be worth it."

The mammoth record-breaking journey is due to begin in Argentina at the most southern tip of South America before following the Pan-American Highway to its finishing point in Alaska.

During the gruelling trip Dean will cycle across 14 countries and over rough terrain, mountains and snow.

Dean is hoping to beat the current world record of 117 days and five hours, which is held by Mexican Carlos Santamaria Covarrubias.

The overall aim of the journey is to raise £1m for the Heads Together charity partners and raise further awareness of mental health issues.

Donations to the challenge, which will be shared between the charity partners, can be made via the Pan-American Highway Challenge website, where every pedal of Dean's journey can also be tracked.

