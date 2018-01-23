Aberdeen FC's £50m stadium bid 'backed by planners'

The Dons want to replace Pittodrie with a 20,000-seat ground and training academy.

Kingsford Stadium: Controversial stadium could be ready by 2020. Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC's plans to build a new £50m stadium have been backed by council planners, STV News understands.

The Dons want to replace Pittodrie with a 20,000-seat ground and training academy on the other side of the city at Kingsford, Westhill.

The move has divided the city, with slightly over half of residents in favour.

However, Aberdeen City Council planning officials have reportedly backed the club's plans and recommended councillors approve them at a meeting on January 29.

Opponents are concerned about the impact increased traffic could have on Westhill.

Aberdeen FC has said there are no other available sites for the stadium, which could be ready for the start of the 2020/21 season.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.