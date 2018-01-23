Aberdeen FC's £50m stadium bid 'backed by planners'
The Dons want to replace Pittodrie with a 20,000-seat ground and training academy.
Aberdeen FC's plans to build a new £50m stadium have been backed by council planners, STV News understands.
The Dons want to replace Pittodrie with a 20,000-seat ground and training academy on the other side of the city at Kingsford, Westhill.
The move has divided the city, with slightly over half of residents in favour.
However, Aberdeen City Council planning officials have reportedly backed the club's plans and recommended councillors approve them at a meeting on January 29.
Opponents are concerned about the impact increased traffic could have on Westhill.
Aberdeen FC has said there are no other available sites for the stadium, which could be ready for the start of the 2020/21 season.
