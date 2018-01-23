One dead, another in hospital after 'incident' in house

Police were called to a house in Stonehaven on Tuesday morning.

Police: Body found inside house. STV

A man has died and another is in a serious condition after an incident in Stonehaven.

Emergency services were called to a house on Dunnottar Avenue in the Aberdeenshire town around 10.40am on Tuesday.

Police said the body of a 32-year-old man was found inside.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Another man, aged 35, was also discovered at the house in an unconscious state.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.