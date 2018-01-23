Knife-wielding robber steals cash in grocery shop raid
He stole a three-figure cash sum from the A & C Smart convenience store in Aberdeen.
A robber armed with a knife has robbed a three-figure sum of cash from a shop in Aberdeen.
The man raided the A & C Smart grocery store on King Street in city centre at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.
He presented a knife before making off with the money. Nobody was injured in the incident.
The robber is described as white, 5ft 10in, of slim build and 25 to 35 years old.
He had light-coloured facial hair and was wearing a dark jacket, dark beanie hat, dark trousers and shoes.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesman for the force said: "Any person with information is requested to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 2665 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111."
