Plane named after terror attack victim Eilidh MacLeod

Loganair called the aircraft 'Spirit of Eilidh' in honour of the Barra teenager.

Eilidh MacLeod: She lost her life in Manchester explosion last May.

A plane has been named after teenager Eilidh MacLeod, who was among the 22 victims of last May's Manchester Arena bombing.

Scottish airline Loganair has dubbed its Twin Otter aircraft "Spirit of Eilidh" in tribute to the 14-year-old from Barra.

The plane flies a service linking Barra, Tiree and Campbeltown with Glasgow and is able to land on Barra's beach runway.

Loganair said every passenger on the aircraft would see its new name on the side of the plane as they board.

Eilidh died in the explosion in Manchester as she attended an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 last year.

Her friend Laura MacIntyre, a fellow pupil at Castlebay Community School on Barra, was also seriously injured in the attack.

Jonathan Hinkles, managing director of Loganair, said: "We are honoured that Eilidh's parents have consented to allow us to name our Twin Otter after their daughter.

"We at Loganair hope that it may play a small part in ensuring that her spirit and presence endure long into the future.

"Every passenger on the aircraft will see the Spirit of Eilidh title as they board."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.