Missing schoolgirl found safe and well in Aberdeen

Amber McPhee had last been seen near her home in Torry, Aberdeen, at 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Amber McPhee: Traced by police.

A 15-year-old schoolgirl missing from her home has been found.

On Thursday, police said the teenager had been traced in the city centre.

A spokeswoman said: "We are pleased to confirm that Amber McPhee, 15, who was earlier reported missing from the Torry area of Aberdeen has been traced safe and well in the city centre.

"Thank you to all who assisted."

