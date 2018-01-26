Railway line set to reopen after train hit landslip

The West Highland line has been shut since the incident at 6.50am on Monday.

Landslip: Debris hits train. Scotrail

A railway line is to reopen after a train hit a landslip and partially derailed.

Passengers were left stranded when a train struck mud and debris on the track between Arisaig and Glenfinnan.

Engineers have confirmed the route will reopen on Monday following the damage.

There were five passengers on board the service and no injuries were reported.

ScotRail's infrastructure director, David Dickson, said: "Our engineers will be working hard throughout the weekend to reopen the line for customers.

"The recovery operation is progressing to plan and we remain confident that we will be able to reopen the line for customers from the start of service on Monday.

"The isolated location, and steepness of the slope above, has made this a complex recovery operation and we are grateful to customers for the patience they have shown during this period of disruption."

A replacement bus service will remain in operation between Fort William and Mallaig until Monday.

