Malaviya Seven leaves Aberdeen after more than a year

The supply ship was detained after its Indian crew were not paid their wages.

Port: Supply ship was stuck in harbour. STV

A ship which was stranded in Aberdeen for more than a year has finally left the city.

The Malaviya Seven was detained in Aberdeen Harbour after its Indian crew were not given their wages.

The supply ship was finally sold to a Norwegian firm in November.

This allowed the remaining crew to return to India, however it emerged earlier in January that the crew were still owed £670,000 in unpaid wages.

Now sailing under the name Sartor, the vessel left Aberdeen Harbour on Saturday afternoon.

After the ship was detained in October 2016, its crew members had been largely confined on board due to not having the necessary travel documents to be in the UK.

For much of 2017, they were reliant on the goodwill of Aberdeen residents for food to survive.

