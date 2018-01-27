Hillwalker still missing after searches in 100mph winds

Searches around Lochnagar have failed to locate the missing 65-year-old.

Search: Weather conditions were 'challenging'. Rob Glendinning

A hillwalker remains missing after a series of mountain searches in 100mph winds.

The 65-year-old man was reported missing on Lochnagar, near Braemar in Aberdeenshire, when he failed to return from a walk around 7.30pm on Friday.

Braemar and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue teams were called out alongside the Coastguard Rescue 951 helicopter, but faced what were described as "challenging conditions up high".

The helicopter was hampered by blizzards and cloud on Friday, but a search on foot was mounted overnight and reconvened at first light on Saturday.

'Testing conditions for the troops with a gust of over 100mph recorded on nearby Cairnwell.' Braemar Mountain Rescue

Braemar Mountain Rescue posted on Facebook: "Unfortunately after more searches today in the Lochnagar area the missing male has not been located, again testing conditions for the troops with a gust of over 100mph recorded on nearby Cairnwell.

"Thanks for the assistance from RAF Lossiemouth, Duddon and Furness (who were winter training in the area) Mountain rescue teams and dogs from Sarda Scotland.

"The search will continue tomorrow."

The missing man has white hair, was wearing a green jacket and had walking poles.

Police Scotland said the weather had cleared for a period on Saturday afternoon which allowed helicopter searches to take place.

Darren Bruce of the South Aberdeenshire Command said: "A male matching his description was seen ascending the path about 2.30pm on Friday.

"Last contact with the missing man was at 7.30pm that evening.

"Following notification to police, trained Mountain Rescue Teams aided the search in difficult conditions and in darkness.

"Searches continued today despite appalling weather conditions."

He continued: "Weather conditions at this time of year can be challenging for the most experienced of walkers and climbers and today we've seen extremely high winds.

"Searches will continue tomorrow."

Earlier, two other missing hillwalkers were found safe in the Glen Tilt area, near Blair Atholl, Perthshire.

The pair, aged 42 and 47, were reported missing at 8.50pm on Friday but were traced safely by the coastguard search and rescue helicopter on Saturday.

