First Sunday opening of island cinema prompts anger

A cinema on the Isle of Lewis is showing Star Wars: The Last Jedi in a trial move.

A cinema on the Isle of Lewis is opening on a Sunday for the first time, in a move which has angered some church leaders.

The An Lanntair in Stornoway is showing Star Wars: The Last Jedi to see how popular Sunday viewings will be.

But it has been criticised by those who believe the sabbath should be observed.

Shops on Lewis are closed on Sundays in a tradition dating back centuries.

'The opening of An Lanntair is a very sad and unnecessary development for the town of Stornoway.' Lord's Day Observance Society

The Lewis branch of the Lord's Day Observance Society said the sabbath tradition made the island unique in the UK.

A spokesman said: "In so many ways the opening of An Lanntair is a very sad and unnecessary development for the town of Stornoway.

"It is wrong whether one looks at it from a spiritual, social, family or cultural perspective and it would seem many within the community resonate with this view.

"The manner in which this significant change has been introduced is also disappointing.

"It cannot be denied that the general observance of the Lord's Day locally is one of the things that makes Lewis and Harris culturally distinctive and attractive today."

'It's a clash of cultures, two opposing views of the world of what's best for human life.' Reverend James MacIver

Reverend James MacIver, a minister at the nearby Stornoway Free Church, said church leaders were not consulted about the film showing.

He told The Times: "Someone suggested An Lanntair was doing this to 'understand' local culture.

"You don't understand local culture by doing something contrary to it.

"You get inside it, and ask the people who know.

"This isn't simply about what happens on a Sunday, it is wider and deeper than that, because it's a clash of cultures, two opposing views of the world of what's best for human life - a Christian view or a secularist view."

