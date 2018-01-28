  • STV
  • MySTV

First Sunday opening of island cinema prompts anger

STV

A cinema on the Isle of Lewis is showing Star Wars: The Last Jedi in a trial move.

Cinema: Tradition dates back centuries.
Cinema: Tradition dates back centuries. STV

A cinema on the Isle of Lewis is opening on a Sunday for the first time, in a move which has angered some church leaders.

The An Lanntair in Stornoway is showing Star Wars: The Last Jedi to see how popular Sunday viewings will be.

But it has been criticised by those who believe the sabbath should be observed.

Shops on Lewis are closed on Sundays in a tradition dating back centuries.

'The opening of An Lanntair is a very sad and unnecessary development for the town of Stornoway.'
Lord's Day Observance Society

The Lewis branch of the Lord's Day Observance Society said the sabbath tradition made the island unique in the UK.

A spokesman said: "In so many ways the opening of An Lanntair is a very sad and unnecessary development for the town of Stornoway.

"It is wrong whether one looks at it from a spiritual, social, family or cultural perspective and it would seem many within the community resonate with this view.

"The manner in which this significant change has been introduced is also disappointing.

"It cannot be denied that the general observance of the Lord's Day locally is one of the things that makes Lewis and Harris culturally distinctive and attractive today."

'It's a clash of cultures, two opposing views of the world of what's best for human life.'
Reverend James MacIver

Reverend James MacIver, a minister at the nearby Stornoway Free Church, said church leaders were not consulted about the film showing.

He told The Times: "Someone suggested An Lanntair was doing this to 'understand' local culture.

"You don't understand local culture by doing something contrary to it.

"You get inside it, and ask the people who know.

"This isn't simply about what happens on a Sunday, it is wider and deeper than that, because it's a clash of cultures, two opposing views of the world of what's best for human life - a Christian view or a secularist view."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.