Body found in search for hillwalker missing for two days

A body has been found in the search for a hillwalker who has been missing for two days.

The 65-year-old failed to return from a walk on Lochnagar, a mountain near Braemar in Aberdeenshire, on Friday evening.

A major search operation involving mountain rescue teams and helicopters was launched to trace him.

Blizzards and winds of up to 100mph hindered the rescue efforts on Friday night and Saturday.

'It is sad to learn that someone has succumbed to the elements.' Inspector Darren Bruce

Police Scotland announced that a body, believed to be that of the missing man, had been found around midday on Sunday.

Inspector Darren Bruce of the South Aberdeenshire Command Area said: "Trained mountain rescue teams have worked tirelessly and in extremely difficult conditions this weekend.

"It is sad to learn that someone has succumbed to the elements.

"Our thoughts are with family and friends at this time."

