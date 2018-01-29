  • STV
Aberdeen FC's new £50m stadium approved by city council

The Dons want to replace Pittodrie with a 20,000-seat ground and training academy.

Kingsford: Artist's impression of Westhill stadium.

Aberdeen FC's plan to build a new £50m stadium has been approved by the city council.

The Dons intend to replace Pittodrie with a 20,000-seat ground and training academy on the other side of the city at Kingsford, Westhill.

The plan revealed by STV News in 2016 has divided opinion in Aberdeen, with slightly over half of residents in favour.

Council officials backed the new stadium last week and it was overwhelmingly approved by councillors on Monday in a 32 to nine vote.

Aberdeen FC chairman Stewart Milne said: "After 17 years, we are one step closer to a new home that will allow us to meet our vision and ambition.

"We applaud the Councillors for taking this decision in the face of considerable objections.

"We are fully aware of and sympathetic to those in Westhill and Kingswells who have objected to our plans and I want to reassure them once more that we want to engage with them to deliver community facilities they can all enjoy and benefit from."

The plan still has to be approved by the Scottish Government and a series of planning conditions have to be met.

Opponents No Kingsford Stadium are concerned about the impact increased traffic could have on Westhill and say the economic case does not add up. They plan to pursue a judicial review of the council's decision.

A spokesman said: "We have worked tirelessly to prevent the approval of this application.

"It is our view that council officials and councillors have failed in their duty to apply the law in this case and we will now progress our petition for judicial review."

Aberdeen FC has said there are no other available sites for the stadium, which could now be ready for the start of the 2020/21 season.

'I'm afraid that today's decision will only serve to undermine the relationship between the two local authorities.'
North east Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles

North east Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said the decision could cause a rift between the city council and Aberdeenshire Council, which opposed the stadium.

"I'm afraid that today's decision will only serve to undermine the relationship between the two local authorities and the communities on either side of this debate," he said.

"I am not satisfied that my initial doubts around traffic management and the impact on local residents have been addressed.

"People have the right to object to these plans and the Club and Aberdeen City Council have a responsibility to listen to their concerns and work to mitigate them."

