Multiple vehicles damaged in city centre car park blaze

Eighteen firefighters are battling the fire at Denburn Car Park in Aberdeen city centre.

Blaze: Emergency services at Denburn Car Park. Fubar News

Multiple vehicles have been damaged by a fire at a car park in Aberdeen city centre.

The blaze broke out at the Denburn multi-storey on Spa Street shortly after 4pm on Tuesday.

Eighteen firefighters were involved in extinguishing the blaze, which was brought under control at around 5pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received the call at 4.12pm and were on the scene at 4.17pm.

"All areas of the car park have been ventilated and all persons are accounted for.

"Multiple cars have been affected."

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said the car park will remain closed until it is cleared to reopen by the fire service.

"The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is responding to an incident at Denburn car park," he said.

"Relevant Council teams are also present and liaising closely with fire and rescue service colleagues.



"Access to the car park by members of the public is not possible at this stage and we will be led by the fire and rescue service on that."

