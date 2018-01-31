  • STV
Scottish video games industry 'rocketing' as jobs rise

Chris Foote

More than 1500 people are employed by developers including GTA creator Rockstar.

Best seller: Gamers queue up to buy Grand Theft Auto V in 2013.
Best seller: Gamers queue up to buy Grand Theft Auto V in 2013.

The number of people working in Scotland's video games industry has risen by almost a quarter since 2016.

More than 1500 people are now employed by companies including Rockstar, creator of the award-winning Grand Theft Auto series.

But mobile developers like Dundee's Ninja Kiwi are believed to be responsible for the recent hiring spike.

Executive vice-president David Hamilton said the company has grown by around 20% in the last year.

"Scotland's game industry is doing really well, we had some huge titles like GTA in the early days and we're still punching well above our weight," he said.

"There are people making console games - 4J Studios ported Minecraft to Xbox and Playstation - but lots of studios are focused on mobile games."

Mr Hamilton founded Ninja Kiwi in 2005 with fellow Abertay University graduate Barry Petrie.

Their games have been downloaded more than 100 million times and one title - Bloons Tower Defence Five - is the sixth best-selling paid game on the iPhone.

Ninja Kiwi: Best-selling game Bloons Tower Defence Five.
Ninja Kiwi: Best-selling game Bloons Tower Defence Five.

The number of people employed full-time by games developers in Scotland rose from 1290 to 1540 between March 2016 and November 2017, according to industry body Tiga.

The sector reportedly generates £71m in tax each year and adds £172m to the UK's gross domestic product.

However, Tiga chief executive Dr Richard Wilson warned the industry needs more support to continue to grow.

"The Scottish video games industry is rocketing away," he said.

"But it the industry is to continue to grow then we need to ensure that more Scottish games companies benefit from video games tax relief, a measure which effectively reduces the cost of games development.

"We also need to provide start-ups and small studios with better access to finance, business advice and access to a highly skilled workforce.

"We should introduce a games investment fund to make grants or loans available to games businesses on a matched funding basis.

"It would also provide a commercial mentoring business advisory service staffed by industry veterans for games companies that access its grants or loans."

