Man charged over 'firearms offences' on gas platform

The 50-year-old faces court after the issue of flare ignition equipment on Total's Elgin Platform.

Elgin: Platform is 150 miles east of Aberdeen (file pic). © Total E&P UK

A man has been charged over alleged firearms licensing offences on an offshore gas platform.

Police said the 50-year-old man is facing a charge after the issue of flare ignition equipment on Total's Elgin Platform on December 26 2017.

Inquiries are continuing into the allegations and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A spokesman for Total, which operates the platform 150 miles east of Aberdeen, said: "The company will continue to give all information and support to this investigation into firearms licenses for flare ignition guns that are used as a backup system for flare ignition and in offshore operations."

