BP expects North Sea production to double by 2020

The energy giant is evaluating two new oil and gas discoveries in the region.

Platforms: 200,000 barrels a day target for 2020 (file pic).

BP has said it expects to double production in the North Sea by 2020 as it announced two new oil and gas discoveries in the area.

The finds were made in the central North Sea and west of Shetland after wells were drilled last year.

Tests have been carried out to discover volumes of gas and oil present, and the data is "under evaluation".

The company said "evaluation and interpretation" of the well results is ongoing to "assess future options".

Options are expected to be considered for a possible tie-back development to existing infrastructure.

BP North Sea regional president Mark Thomas said: "These are exciting times for BP in the North Sea as we lay the foundations of a refreshed and revitalised business that we expect to double production to 200,000 barrels a day by 2020 and keep producing beyond 2050.

"We are hopeful that Capercaillie and Achmelvich may lead to further additions to our North Sea business."

