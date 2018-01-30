Trains cancelled after sinkhole opens under tracks

Urgent repairs had to be carried out on the line after the sinkhole was found.

Sinkhole: Caused rail disruptions. ScotRail

A sinkhole has opened up on a Highland railway line causing travel disruptions for most of the day.

The track between Garelochhead and Arrochar & Tarbet was closed due to a safety inspection on the line.

Urgent repairs had to be carried out on the line after the sinkhole was found.

ScotRail have been operating replacement transport between Glasgow & Crianlarich.

Engineers arrived at the site at around 4.30pm and began repairing the void under the track.

The 8.36pm train from Oban to Glasgow which was due to arrive at Queen Street at 11:33pm had to be cancelled due to the urgent repairs being carried out to the track.

A Hire Society bus has been put in place to operate from Oban to Queen Street in place of the cancelled train.

