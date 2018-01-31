Thousands turn out for Up Helly Aa festival in Shetland

The whole town of Lerwick celebrated the Viking fire festival on Tuesday night.

Following in the footsteps of their forefathers, the light of nearly a thousand torches lit up the darkened streets and the wet skies above Shetland as last night's Up Helly Aa marched towards its fiery finale.

Thousands braved the elements to see the torch-lit procession wind its way around the streets of Lerwick to mark the island's Nordic heritage in spectacular style.

It's an emotional moment for the Guizer Jarl and his squad, who have worked all year for this moment, as they watch their beautifully-hand-crafted long-boat go up in flames.

Squad: The Jarl with his squad and galley. STV

Stewart Jamieson, this year's Jarl, is walking in the footsteps of his father who took on the role in 1981.

Mr Jamieson called it "one of the best experiences of his life", saying: "I don't think it will sink in for a few days.

"It has been immense - a fantastic experience that I'll never get to do again. It's been brilliant.

"Following in dad's footsteps has been great. He was the Jarl in 1981, and I've been thinking about him all the way.

Vikings: The Guizer Jarl with his squad on the galley. STV

Reporter Ben Philip said the the event was "like something out of Game of Thrones".

He said: "It's the first time I've had the privilege of visiting Shetland and what a time of year to be there.

"Getting to report on Up Helly Aa has to go down as a definite career highlight - the community were so inviting and welcoming.

"It is truly unique and I have never experienced anything quite like it.

"The atmosphere was one of hospitality and patriotism.

"I admire that a small island community can organise what is now a major international event, drawing tourists from all over the world."

Town: The torch-lit procession took over the streets. STV

Ben added: "Scenes of fire, axe-wielding Vikings and elaborate fancy dress all mix together to create a special atmosphere for everyone.

"Speaking to local residents, they are fiercely proud of their Norse heritage and it's important that they continue to acknowledge by holding Europe's biggest annual fire festival. I will definitely return!"

As the parties raged on until the wee hours of the morning, former X Factor contestant Wagner turned up to drink a few and put on a performance for the community.

It is no wonder that today is a public holiday in Lerwick, with more than a few Viking's nursing delicate heads today.

And as the embers cooled on this year's galley, planning is soon to get underway for next year!

Galley: The burning of a year long work of art. STV

Additional reporting by Ben Philip.

