Man held after police 'attacked' and car 'smashed up'

Officers were called after a raid in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, on Thursday.

Glenholme Gardens: Police car damaged. STV

A teenager has been arrested after police officers were allegedly attacked while their car was smashed up.

Officers were called after a raid at building materials supplier GAP UK in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, between 4.30am and 6.30am on Thursday.

An 18-year-old man has been held by police over the incident as well as in connection with a stolen Mitsibushi Shogun, which was found on Glenholme Gardens in Dyce, more than five miles away.

He has also been arrested in connection with an attack on two officers, whose car was smashed up at the scene.

Inspector David Howieson said: "I would like to thank the numerous members of the public who have been in contact today with potential sightings and information which has been crucial to our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

