Man, 35, arrested after two injured in 'disturbance'
Two men aged 34 and 24 were injured and taken to hospital in Inverness.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested following a late night disturbance that left two men in hopsital.
Two men aged 34 and 24 were injured during the incident in Merkinch, Inverness that took place at around 2am on Saturday.
The two injured men were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
Detective Sergeant Steven Mackenzie said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with information or who saw anything unusual in the Huntly Street and Gilbert Street areas in the early hours of today to get in touch with us.
"This was a contained incident and anyone with information should contact police on 101."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.