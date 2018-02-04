Safety concerns for 14-year-old missing overnight
Declan Morrison was last seen at around 6pm on Saturday night.
Cocerns are growing over the safety of a 14-year-old who has been missing overnight.
Declan Morrison was last seen at around 6pm on Saturday in the Montrose area but it is believed that he may have travelled to Angus or Aberdeen.
Police are concerned for his safety and have appealed for the public's help.
He is described around 5ft7 with short black hair, brown eyes, pale complexion and slightly stocky build.
When he was last seen he was wearing a black hooded top with white stripes down the arms, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.
Anyone with information which may assist Police in tracing Declan are asked to telephone 101.
