Search for missing Inverness man last seen on Friday

Police have launched an appeal to find a 36-year-old man who was last seen two days ago.

Michael Sutherland was reported missing from the Island Bank Road area of Inverness on Friday February 2.

He was last seen in the city's Old Perth Road area.

Police say he could be wearing outdoor pursuits clothing and travelling in his car, a blue BMW i3 which has the registration PX17 MZW.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 using reference number NN/3007/18.

