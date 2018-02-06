Two more men arrested after 'attack on police car'

The arrests come after an 18-year-old appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

Arrests: Man aged 29 arrested. STV

Two more men have been arrested after the windows of a police car were allegedly smashed in Aberdeen.

The incident in Dyce took place on Thursday, February 1 following an alleged break-in at Murcar Industrial Estate.

On Monday, 18-year-old Jordan Buchan appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident involving the police vehicle in Glenhome Gardens.

He faced ten charges including attempted murder, a number of housebreakings and theft.

Police Scotland have now announced two more men, both aged 29, have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

The two men are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective inspector David Howieson, who has been leading enquiries, said: "I would like to thank the numerous members of the public once again who have been in touch with information."

