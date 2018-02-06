Man dies after falling overboard from fishing boat

The fisherman fell from the North Star vessel off the coast of Sutherland on Monday.

Fall: Vessel returned to Scrabster Harbour. CC by Terry Robinson

A man has died after he fell overboard from a fishing boat off the coast of Sutherland.

The fisherman fell from the North Star vessel north of Cape Wrath around 8.40pm on Monday.

His fellow crew members were able to help him back on board but the man was pronounced dead.

The boat later returned to Scrabster Harbour, and an investigation is due to take place.

Police said the fisherman's next of kin have been informed.

Detective inspector Scott Macdonald said: "Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch to establish the full circumstances.

"A report will go to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.