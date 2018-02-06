  • STV
  • MySTV

Petition against new Trump golf course signed by 31,000

STV

A second course in Aberdeenshire was proposed by the Trump Organisation in 2015.

Donald Trump: US president plays golf at his Aberdeenshire course.
Donald Trump: US president plays golf at his Aberdeenshire course. Danny Lawson/PA Archive/PA Images

Campaigners have handed councillors a petition signed by 31,000 people opposed to the Trump Organisation's plans for a second golf course in Aberdeenshire.

Proposals were submitted by the Trump Organisation for a second 18-hole course at Balmedie in 2015, three years after the first one opened.

Members of campaign organisation 38 Degrees presented the petition to Isobel Davidson, chair of Aberdeenshire's Formartine Area Committee in Ellon on Tuesday.

Campaigners said a recent 38 Degrees/Survation poll found that of those who expressed an opinion, 68% said the course's planning application should be rejected by Aberdeenshire Council.

When "don't knows" are included in the figures, 53% said they are opposed to the course, 25% supported it and 22% don't know.

Stewart Kirkpatrick, head of Scotland for 38 Degrees, said: "Today's hand-in, the huge petition and our crowd-funded opinion polling are clear evidence of strong public opposition to the Trump Organisation's plans for a new course.

"After the first course failed to deliver the promised investment and jobs bonanza, Scots now feel the new plan just won't bring economic benefits to the area.

"They don't think the first course should have gone ahead and they certainly don't feel this one should.

"Does Aberdeenshire Council really want to give a vote of confidence to this man?"

The online poll of 1029 people in Scotland was undertaken by Survation on behalf of 38 Degrees in January.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1405982-trump-s-golf-courses-investigated-by-russia-dossier-team/ | default

Sarah Malone, executive vice president of Trump International Golf Links, Scotland, said: "The figures presented are nonsense.

"The argument to build world-class golf and leisure facilities at Menie Estate was fought and won 10 years ago, which included a second golf course.

"Planning consent has already been granted and the project continues to attract great support.

"A number of independent reports have concluded that Trump's world-class golf course has brought significant economic benefits to the tourism industry and put Aberdeenshire on the world map."

She added: "Nothing has been lost and the leisure and tourism sector has everything to gain. The detractors who make these ignorant and false statements should be ashamed.

"At a time when the north east of Scotland is so focused on the diversification of its economy, the Trump investment and future plans have never been more critical."

Aberdeenshire councillors have still to make a decision on the planning application.

Robert Gray, Aberdeenshire Council's head of planning and building standards, said: "The deadline for representations to be made to this particular application was November 26, 2015, and so this petition will not formally be considered when councillors discuss it.

"The planning service is however aware of the petition and if there is anything new within it which ought to be considered as part of the application, this will be done.

"Members of the public have 21 days from the date of publication of this type of application to make representations, which will only be considered as part of the decision making process if they relate to a material planning consideration."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.