Skiers rescued by helicopter after going missing overnight

The ski-tourers dug a hole in the snow in order to shelter in the Cairngorms.

Rescue: Pair located by helicopter. © STV

Two missing skiers have been rescued after they were missing overnight in the Cairngorms.

Mountain rescue teams were alerted on Tuesday night after the ski-tourers failed to return to their base.

The coastguard's Rescue 951 helicopter was involved in the search on the Cairngorm plateau before being stood down overnight.

As the search resumed on Wednesday morning, the pair were located by helicopter and airlifted to safety.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team leader Willie Anderson said the skiers had dug a hole in the snow in order to shelter overnight.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.