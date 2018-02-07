Rape of nine-year-old boy by older pupil investigated

The alleged sex attack is said to have happened in the Arbroath area of Angus.

Rape: Police are investigating. PA

A nine-year-old boy has allegedly been raped by an older school pupil.

Police are investigating the incident which is said to have happened in the Arbroath area.

It is understood that the alleged attack was carried out by an older school pupil in November.

The incident did not happen at a school.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that it has received a report of serious sexual assault in Arbroath.

"As this is an ongoing investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further on the inquiry.

"Police Scotland is committed to protecting children and to thoroughly investigating all reports of sexual assault. Our investigations are always victim focused and victim led.

"Our specially trained, dedicated officers work closely with a range of partners to ensure the right support is available where and when it is needed."

