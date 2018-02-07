Girl, 12, injured after being hit by lorry on road

Emergency services were called to the scene at Old Perth Road, Inverness, on Wednesday afternoon.

Raigmore: Incident happened near hospital.

A 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a lorry.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Old Perth Road, Inverness, near to Raigmore Hospital, around 5.25pm on Wednesday, police said.

It is understood the child sustained a minor foot injury.

The road was closed while police dealt with the incident.

