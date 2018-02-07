Girl, 12, injured after being hit by lorry on road
Emergency services were called to the scene at Old Perth Road, Inverness, on Wednesday afternoon.
A 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a lorry.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Old Perth Road, Inverness, near to Raigmore Hospital, around 5.25pm on Wednesday, police said.
It is understood the child sustained a minor foot injury.
The road was closed while police dealt with the incident.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.