Man caught drink-driving after car ran out of fuel on A9

Philip Stewart was driving his wife's mobility car when he ground to a halt in Perthshire.

A9: Banned for two years. Google 2018

A motorist was caught drink-driving while nearly five times over the legal limit after running out of fuel on the A9.

Philip Stewart was driving his wife's mobility car when he ground to a halt before abandoning it to walk to the nearest village to get help.

But the vehicle, which Stewart left with flashing hazard lights, attracted police attention and he was eventually traced and found to be drunk.

Stewart, of Devonway in Clackmannan, Forth Valley, was banned from driving for two years and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Perth Sheriff Court was told the 52-year-old was driving drunk in severe winter weather conditions when he came to a halt near Dunkeld in Perthshire.

He put the warning lights on and walked along the side of the trunk road to a nearby village to try and get help.

A Bear Scotland winter maintenance crew who were heading south towards Perth spotted his abandoned Vauxhall Mokka at around 2am.

They called the police out of concern for the vehicle's driver, only for Stewart to return on foot as they waited for officers to arrive.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told the court Stewart had immediately given them cause to have concerns about his fitness to drive.

"He told the Bear Scotland crew that he had run out fuel and had walked to the next village for help," Mr Sweeney said.

"One of the witnesses could clearly detect the smell of alcohol from him and informed police officers of this on their arrival.

"They administered a roadside breath test, which Mr Stewart failed."

He was subsequently taken to Perth police station where a second breath test revealed a reading that was more than four times the legal limit.

Stewart admitted driving with excess alcohol [99/22 mics] on December 13 last year.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.