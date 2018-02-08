Wolverines seen playing in the snow at their enclosure
Wolverines Tina and Xale are the parents of the first kits to be born in Scotland.
The parents of the first wolverine kits to be born in Scotland have been enjoying the thick snow which has fallen in their enclosure.
Footage was captured of Tina and Xale playing in the fresh snow at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kingussie.
They were introduced in 2015 and soon became parents to the UK's third litter of wolverine kits.
Wolverines are native to North America, Scandanavia and northern parts of Asia and are the largest members of the Mustelidae family, which includes weasels and badgers.
Their long, dense fur which does not retain any water, making it very resistant to frost, while their broad paws allow them to move easily over deep snow.
