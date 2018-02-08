Scots distillery breaks world record for strongest gin

The gin by Twin River Distillery has a 77% ABV, making it the strongest in the world.

World's strongest gin: Twin River Distillery's Naked Gin 'Uncut' edition. SWNS

A Scottish distillery has created a gin with 77% ABV, making it the strongest in the world.

The gin by Twin River Distillery in Banchory beats the world's previous strongest gin by 1%, which was created by a Swedish distillery last year.

Naked Gin 'Uncut' edition will launch at Gin Festival: North East on Friday night.

Brand ambassador for Twin River, Ryan Rhodes, said: "When our head distiller, Liam Pennycook tasted the uncut spirit straight from the still, he decided it was too good not to share.

"By developing Uncut, we really wanted to push the boundaries - but obviously ask people to enjoy it sensibly.

"You have to appreciate that most gins are 40-50% ABV so care must be taken when drinking this spirit and a small amount definitely goes a long way."

