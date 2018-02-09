Patient rescued from roof after climbing out hospital window

Security guards rushed to help the man to safety at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Aberdeen: Man was in surgical ward. NHS Grampian

A patient had to be rescued by security guards after climbing onto a hospital roof.

A man escaped by forcing a window open before clambering onto the roof at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Security guards had to climb onto the roof to help the man to safety at 11pm on Wednesday.

The man, who was a patient in the short-stay surgical ward, was helped back into the hospital.

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: "There was an incident involving a patient at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary site on Wednesday night.

"The patient is safe. The family is aware and is fully satisfied that all appropriate measures were, and continue to be, taken."

