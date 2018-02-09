Murder accused seen with 'victim' hours before he died

Steven Sidebottom was spotted at Brian McKandie's rural home in Badenscoth, Aberdeenshire.

Trial: Brian McKandie was found dead in his home on March 11, 2016.

A murder accused was seen with his alleged victim the night before he died, a court heard.

Steven Sidebottom was spotted at Brian McKandie's rural home in Badenscoth, near Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire, on March 10, 2016.

Sidebottom denies murdering Mr McKandie, 67, the following day at his cottage and robbing him of "a sum of money".

The trial at the High Court in Aberdeen earlier heard Mr McKandie had £190,000 stashed in biscuit tins and sweetie tubs hidden in his wardrobe.

Police arriving at the scene found his home covered in blood with Mr McKandie lying dead slumped against the living room door.

A customer of Mr McKandie, who worked as a mechanic from his garage, told the third day of the trial how she had arrived at his home the day before his death to collect her car.

Jill Auchnie said she saw a mystery man walking down the side of the garage towards her.

She told the court she thought it was "odd" that the man then returned moments later and began talking to her before staying with Mr McKandie as she left.

Asked by advocate depute Iain McSporran QC asked Mrs Auchnie if she could see that man in court.

She replied "yes" and pointed out Sidebottom sitting in the dock.

Other witnesses told the trial Mr McKandie - who had survived prostate cancer - had been to the nurse for a check up on the morning he died before going to the bank to cash more than £3,500 in cheques.

Iain Duguid QC, defending, asked Mr McKandie's friend Philip McIntosh: "Would you be surprised to find out he had £190,000 in cash in his house?"



Mr McIntosh replied: "Yes. Though he worked all his life and never spent much."

Sidebottom, 24, of Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire, denies a single charge of murder.

The trial, before judge Lord Arthurson, continues.

