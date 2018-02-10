Shopkeeper threatened with knife in 'frightening' raid

The armed robber stole cash from Blackness News in Dundee on Friday night.

Blackness Road: Armed robbery happened around 8.15pm. 2018 Google

An armed robber threatened a shopkeeper at knifepoint in Dundee and stole cash in a "very frightening" raid.

The man entered Blackness News on Blackness Road, Dundee, at around 8.15pm on Friday, presenting a knife to the shop worker.

He then stole a quantity of cash from the till before making off onto Rosefield Place.

Police enquiries have revealed the man was standing at the junction of Blackness Road and Blackness Street for a significant period of time before committing the robbery.

The suspect is described as black, of slim build, 5ft 11in, with facial hair and aged between 25 and 30 years old

He was wearing a navy parka jacket with a fur-rimmed hood, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and black gloves.

Detective constable Andrew Howe said: "This was a very frightening experience for the shopkeeper although gladly he has not been injured as a result of the male's actions.

"I am appealing for anybody within the community who has any information about this crime or knows the identity of the male to contact the police straight away."

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is urged to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, people with information they want to supply to police anonymously can do so via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

