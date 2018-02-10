Body found in search for missing hillwalking brothers

Alan and Neil Gibson were reported missing after going walking in Wester Ross.

Brothers: The body of Alan Gibson has been found Police Scotland

Rescuers searching for two missing brothers in Wester Ross have found a body.

Lochaber and Skye Police said the body of Alan Gibson, 56, was found by mountain rescue teams on Saturday.

Alan and Neil Gibson, 63, were reported missing after going hillwalking in Strathcarron at 7.45am on Thursday.

The recovery follows a day of extensive searching by Torridon and Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Teams, Coastguard Rescue Helicopter and the Search and Rescue Dog Association.

The brothers were understood to be walking with a black pointer dog called Archie.

Police tweeted: "We can sadly confirm that mountain rescue teams have recovered the body of Alan Gibson, one of two missing brothers who failed to return from a hillwalk in the Achnashellach area on Thursday.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time. Searches are ongoing."

Searches are ongoing for Alan's brother Neil and will continue into Sunday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.