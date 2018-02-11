  • STV
Search for missing hillwalker in the Highlands resumes

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Rescuers continue search for Neil Gibson after the body of his brother Alan was found.

Neil Gibson: He and his brother went missing on Thursday.
Neil Gibson: He and his brother went missing on Thursday. Police Scotland / Bobby Nelson

Rescuers have resumed their search for a man who went missing after going hillwalking with his brother in the Highlands.

The search resumed for Neil Gibson, 63, on Sunday morning after the body of his brother Alan Gibson, 56, was discovered on Saturday.

Neil, from Nairn, and Alan, who was based in Durham, were reported missing after going hillwalking in Strathcarron at 7.45am on Thursday.

Alan Gibson: Hillwalker from Durham found dead on Saturday.
Alan Gibson: Hillwalker from Durham found dead on Saturday. Police Scotland
The recovery of Alan's body followed a day of extensive searching by Torridon, Dundonnell and RAF Lossiemouth Mountain Rescue Teams, Coastguard Rescue Helicopter and the Search and Rescue Dog Association.

Rescuers returned to the area on Sunday as they continued their search for Neil.

The brothers were understood to be walking with a black pointer dog called Archie.

Mountain rescue: Search team returns to area on Sunday morning.
Mountain rescue: Search team returns to area on Sunday morning. Bobby Nelson
Brothers: They are believed to have gone out with a black pointer dog.
Brothers: They are believed to have gone out with a black pointer dog. Bobby Nelson

Lochaber and Skye Police tweeted on Saturday: "We can sadly confirm that mountain rescue teams have recovered the body of Alan Gibson, one of two missing brothers who failed to return from a hillwalk in the Achnashellach area on Thursday.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time. Searches are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to call police quoting reference 4089 of February 8.

It comes after another hillwalker was rescued in a nine-hour overnight operation after he was stranded in blizzard conditions around 3000ft up in the Cairngorms.

Rescue operation: Stranded hillwalker's boots and feet had frozen.
Rescue operation: Stranded hillwalker's boots and feet had frozen. Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team

