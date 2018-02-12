Friend of 'murdered' mechanic 'saw blood through window'

Kelly Dunbar became suspicious when she found no sign of Brian McKandie at his home.

Trial: Brian McKandie was allegedly murdered at his home.

A friend of a mechanic allegedly murdered at his home has told a court she saw blood through a window there the day after he was supposedly attacked.

Kelly Dunbar said she was suspicious when she found no sign of Brian McKandie at his home in Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire, on March 12, 2016.

Ms Dunbar told the High Court in Aberdeen she became concerned about the 67-year-old after seeing the blood and called 999.

Steven Sidebottom, 24, denies murdering and robbing Mr McKandie.

Last week, the court heard the village mechanic had £190,000 in cash stashed at his house.

Mr McKandie, who carried out work on cars at his home, reportedly told customers their money would go in his shoebox.

Ms Dunbar said the pensioner had joked that he would have to go to the bank because the lid would no longer shut on his shoebox.

