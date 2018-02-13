Flights cancelled and schools shut due to snow in north

Inverness Airport closed at 9am on Tuesday amid snow showers in the Highlands.

Snow: Roads also blocked in the Highlands.

Flights have been delayed after the runway at Inverness Airport was forced to shut due to heavy snow.

The airport was closed at 9am on Tuesday amid snow showers in the Highlands.

Flights from Inverness to London Gatwick, Manchester and Stornoway have been affected.

Schools have also had to closed due to the weather.

The A9 at Daviot, south of Inverness, was blocked, causing miles of tailbacks.

A yellow warning for snow is in place until 3pm on Tuesday.

Up to 15cm of snow is expected to fall on areas higher than 300 metres.

