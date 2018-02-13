Man who broke ex-soldiers ribs in violent attack jailed

  • STV
Alan Waterson also left the 69-year-old with a collapsed lung after the assault in Dundee.

Attack: Alan Waterson jailed for two years.
Attack: Alan Waterson jailed for two years.

A pensioner who was left with broken ribs and a collapsed lung after being assaulted in his own home has said that he "wouldn't shed a tear" if his attacker was hit by a bus.

Alan Waterson has been jailed for two years for the attack on former soldier Ian Beat, 69, in Dundee.

The 27-year-old barged his way into Mr Beat's home on Whitfield Rise before subjecting him to the violent attack.

During the trial Dundee Sheriff Court was told that the attack had a "devastating effect" on the "frail and elderly" victim.

Speaking after Waterson's two year conviction Mr Beat said: "The guy is scum.

"If he was hit by a bus on his way to court I wouldn't shed a tear for him.

"It's taken a year to recover.

"I'm quite tough mentally, but physically it took its toll.

"Thankfully, I'm on the mend and can start to put it behind me.

"There are nutters like that everywhere running about - I seem to just have been unlucky."

Alan Waterston initially turned up at Mr Beat's door in thinking he was at a friend's home nearby.

After the assault, he was left bleeding and struggling to breathe.

But Mr Beat managed to escape the house into the garden and left Waterson locked inside until police arrived.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell said that Waterson was found extremely agitated and shouting when the police arrived.

When officers arrested him he was shouting 'what have I f*****g done?' in protest.

Mr Beat was taken by ambulance to hospital where he received treatment for multiple injuries.

A chest drain was inserted to remove fluid from his lung and he was in hospital for several days, during which time he contracted pneumonia.

Ms Bell said that he still experiences physical pain and psychological impacts as a result of the attack which took place on February 26 last year.

On sentencing Waterston to two years imprisonment, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: "In your case I can't look past the fact you forced your way whilst intoxicated in to the home of a 69-year-old stranger.

"You then assaulted this man causing a broken rib and a punctured lung.

"This assault has had a traumatic impact upon him and remains to do so now."

