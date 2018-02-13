Two separate crashes on road as snow causes travel chaos

Sections of the A947 near Oldmeldrum in Aberdeenshire are blocked after the incidents.

Snow: Drivers asked to avoid area. Fubar News

Two separate crashes on the same road during heavy snow has led to delays for drivers.

Sections of the A947 near Oldmeldrum in Aberdeenshire are blocked following the smashes on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on the road at 11.40am.

Officers were then alerted to a crash involving a BMW which smashed into a tree at 12.20pm.

Fire and ambulance crews have been called.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

