Dundee United appeal to find Scot missing in Hamburg

Club captain Willo Flood has urged Liam Colgan to come home after going missing.

Dundee United have urged people to share an appeal to find a Scot missing in Hamburg.

Liam Colgan has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday when he was out on a stag do.

Officers have been searching rivers and canals in a bid to trace the Dundee United fan.

The 29-year-old, from Holm Mills, Inverness, travelled to the German city with 18 friends for his brother's stag do but became separated from the group while on a night out.

In a video, club captain Willo Flood, said: "Liam, if you see this buddy, get in touch."

Postman Liam, who is due to be best man at the wedding in three weeks time, was last seen at around 1.30am on Saturday morning leaving a bar in Reeperbahn.

