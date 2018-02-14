Dame Evelyn Glennie wants end to music tuition stand-off

Lessons at Aberdeen Music Centre haven't been held since last year in row over pay.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5733707036001-save-the-music.jpg" />

One of the world's most famous percussionists has added her voice to calls to reinstate a valued music tuition service in Aberdeen.

Dame Evelyn Glennie says she owes much of her success to the city's music centre where lessons are currently suspended because of a bitter pay row.

Now held at Northfield Academy, the centre has provided extra-curricular tuition for hundreds of children through its ensembles and bands.

But an ongoing row between the council and tutors means lessons have been suspended since last year.

Dame Evelyn, who has won numerous awards and performed around the world, said: "I just can't express my sheer frustration, my anger and disbelief.

"Througout Aberdeenshire we give so much to the larger community and our international audiences too, and to think that so many of these things are going to be cut back or stopped, I just don't understand."

Nine-year-old violinist Eve Flett loved going to the centre, but now has to practise on her own.

"I liked working as a team, because it wasn't just you doing something, it was everyone doing something that sounded really nice," she said

Aberdeen City Council said discussions have been escalated to the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers.

A spokeman said they were awaiting their response and hoped to have an outcome soon.

Teaching union EIS said talks were ongoing and they couldn't comment further at this stage.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.