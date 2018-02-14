CCTV appeal after shopkeeper robbed at knifepoint in raid

A man threatened shop staff with a blade before making off with money from the till.

CCTV: Shop robbed in Dundee. Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released after a shopkeeper was threatened with a knife during a "frightening raid" in Dundee.

Police investigating the robbery at a newsagent on Blackness Road are looking to trace the man pictured.

At around 8.15pm on Friday a man entered Blackness News and presented a knife to the shop worker before stealing money from the till and making off onto Rosefield Place.

The man is described as black, aged between 20 and 30 and around 5ft 10 with a slim build.

At the time of the robbery he was wearing a thigh length navy jacket with with white coloured fur around the hood.

He is believed to have spoken with an African accent but was fluent in English.

Police ask that anyone who recognises this man contact them on 101 or alternatively information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

