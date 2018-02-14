Man arrested after woman's hand cut off in house

Emergency services were called to South Road in Dundee at 8am on Wednesday.

A man has been arrested after a woman's hand was cut off in a house.

STV News understands a woman has been taken to hospital with a severed hand.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested over the alleged incident.

Detective inspector Tom Leonard said: "Officers are currently in attendance at South Road, Dundee after receiving a call of concern for a woman this morning around 8am.

"The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment for a severe injury.

"A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and I would like to reassure the public that there is no wider threat.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage."

