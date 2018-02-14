Two people in hospital after fire rips through house

The blaze happened on Melfort Place in Dundee at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire ripped through a house.

Two people have been taken to Ninewells Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

STV News understands the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

A total of 18 firefighters were called to tackle flames.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "There were some people out when we arrived.

"We don't yet know what room the fire started in.

"Crews are checking neighbouring properties for fire damage."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: "We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

"Two patients were transported to Ninewells Hospital."

