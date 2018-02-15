Spate of road crashes as snow and high winds hit north

A number of routes in the Highlands, including the A9 and A82, have been affected.

A82: Road blocked after car overturned. Police Scotland

A spate of crashes have been caused in the north due to snow and high winds.

A number of routes in the Highlands, including the A9 and A82, have been affected by the weather on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the A82 after a Hyundai overturned, blocking the road.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for the majority of the Highlands until 10am on Friday.

Inspector Neil Lumsden said: "We want all road users to take potentially challenging weather conditions into account if planning a journey today.

"Make sure that you and your vehicle are properly prepared for the conditions before setting out, check the forecast and leave extra time for your journey."

He added: "We will be carrying out patrols throughout the day and if drivers make sure they are prepared then we can work together to avoid disruption on the roads."

