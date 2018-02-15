Scot missing in Hamburg during stag do spotted on CCTV

Liam Colgan, from Inverness, has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday.

A Scot who went missing during a stag do in Hamburg has been spotted on CCTV.

Liam Colgan has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday when he was out on a stag do.

The 29-year-old, from Holm Mills, Inverness, travelled to the German city with 18 friends for his brother Eamonn's stag do but became separated from the group while on a night out.

Eamonn flew back out to Hamburg in a bid to find his missing brother while also meeting police.

It has now emerged Liam was spotted on CCTV walking towards Reeperbahn station, close to the last pub he was in.

Eamonn said his brother is seen on camera by himself walking through an arcade area.

He said: "There have been a couple more potential sightings that the police are currently working on and reviewing CCTV on those areas.

"There is a recording of Liam in the Reeperbahn area. It isn't outside the pub. It's further along the Reeperbahn towards the train and subway stations.

"After that there is no other image of Liam. I don't know the exact location. It's some sort of gaming area.

"He is seen walking alone, as we thought he would have been.

"We don't know much more at this time."

It has also emerged Liam's mobile phone died when the group were out having a meal.

Eamonn, who is in Hamburg with his fiancée and some close friends, is helping to put up posters to spread the word.

He said his brother would never have wanted to have left his family in this situation deliberately.

"We have to be optimistic," said Eamonn.

"He has maybe sustained some sort of injury to his head that he is confused and that's why he hasn't had any contact with us and has been viewed elsewhere.

"We have no reason to believe that he would want to stay away from us. He organised this trip, he wanted to be with his family, he is very close to his family so we have no reason to believe he is away from us willingly.

"He's either confused or perhaps someone has done something to him and there is obviously all the water around here which the police are considering with all their searches which have been carried out. We hope these sightings turn out to be positive."

Sniffer dogs have been deployed while officers are also searching nearby rivers and canals.

Until Liam is found, Eamonn has no plans to fly home.

He said: "My family are distraught. I feel better I have come back.

"I knew I was doing stuff when I was at home but I feel better that I'm back here and at least someone is here with Liam."

