  • STV
  • MySTV

Scot missing in Hamburg during stag do spotted on CCTV

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Liam Colgan, from Inverness, has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday.

Liam Colgan: Seen walking alone.
Liam Colgan: Seen walking alone. Help find Liam Colgan/Wikimedia Commons

A Scot who went missing during a stag do in Hamburg has been spotted on CCTV.

Liam Colgan has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday when he was out on a stag do.

The 29-year-old, from Holm Mills, Inverness, travelled to the German city with 18 friends for his brother Eamonn's stag do but became separated from the group while on a night out.

Eamonn flew back out to Hamburg in a bid to find his missing brother while also meeting police.

It has now emerged Liam was spotted on CCTV walking towards Reeperbahn station, close to the last pub he was in.

Eamonn said his brother is seen on camera by himself walking through an arcade area.

He said: "There have been a couple more potential sightings that the police are currently working on and reviewing CCTV on those areas.

"There is a recording of Liam in the Reeperbahn area. It isn't outside the pub. It's further along the Reeperbahn towards the train and subway stations.

"After that there is no other image of Liam. I don't know the exact location. It's some sort of gaming area.

"He is seen walking alone, as we thought he would have been.

"We don't know much more at this time."

Missing: Seen walking towards station.
Missing: Seen walking towards station.

It has also emerged Liam's mobile phone died when the group were out having a meal.

Eamonn, who is in Hamburg with his fiancée and some close friends, is helping to put up posters to spread the word.

He said his brother would never have wanted to have left his family in this situation deliberately.

"We have to be optimistic," said Eamonn.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1408234-police-search-canals-and-rivers-in-hunt-for-missing-man/ | default

"He has maybe sustained some sort of injury to his head that he is confused and that's why he hasn't had any contact with us and has been viewed elsewhere.

"We have no reason to believe that he would want to stay away from us. He organised this trip, he wanted to be with his family, he is very close to his family so we have no reason to believe he is away from us willingly.

"He's either confused or perhaps someone has done something to him and there is obviously all the water around here which the police are considering with all their searches which have been carried out. We hope these sightings turn out to be positive."

Sniffer dogs have been deployed while officers are also searching nearby rivers and canals.

Until Liam is found, Eamonn has no plans to fly home.

He said: "My family are distraught. I feel better I have come back.

"I knew I was doing stuff when I was at home but I feel better that I'm back here and at least someone is here with Liam."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.